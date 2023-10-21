Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 4.1 %

ALB traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.55 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.