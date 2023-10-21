Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,510,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,230. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

