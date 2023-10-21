Community Bank N.A. Buys 3,258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.55. 1,876,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

