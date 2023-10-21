Community Bank N.A. Buys 46,410 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,033,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,754,000 after purchasing an additional 183,923 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,176 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,925.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703,557 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

