Community Bank N.A. Buys 5,229 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 1,734,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.