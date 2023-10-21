Community Bank N.A. Buys 862 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.78. 1,159,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,192. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.