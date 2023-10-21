Community Bank N.A. Buys 9,640 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,977. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

