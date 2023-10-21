Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 264.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CB traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average of $200.11. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

