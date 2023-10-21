Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.24. 3,973,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

