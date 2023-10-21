Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

