Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $527.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

