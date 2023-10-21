Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Community Bank System comprises about 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.25% of Community Bank System worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $2,103,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 28.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,852.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,410 shares of company stock worth $192,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

CBU stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 327,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,633. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.62. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

