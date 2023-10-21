Community Bank N.A. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,270,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

