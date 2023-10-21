Community Bank N.A. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $201.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day moving average of $212.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

