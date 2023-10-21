Community Bank N.A. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. 28,251,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

