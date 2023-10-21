Community Bank N.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. 7,823,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

