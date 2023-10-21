Community Bank N.A. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.