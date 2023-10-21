Community Bank N.A. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.14% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7,800.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 651,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 643,302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 419.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 195,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 157,973 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TOTL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 507,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,237. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.