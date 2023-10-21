Community Bank N.A. Has $48.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. The company has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.