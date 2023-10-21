Community Bank N.A. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.86 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

