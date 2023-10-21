Community Bank N.A. Has $5.45 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $14.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $853.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.17 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $854.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

