Community Bank N.A. Has $6.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 58.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $410.07 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

