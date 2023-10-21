Community Bank N.A. Has $6.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,480,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,253,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

