Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,407,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,571,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

