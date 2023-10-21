Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

