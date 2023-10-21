Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.83. 4,215,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,721. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

