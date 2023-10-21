Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE:NUE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.36. 1,570,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

