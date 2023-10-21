Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

