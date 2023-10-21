Community Bank N.A. Sells 10,891 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after buying an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.47. 8,387,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,489. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

