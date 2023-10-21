Community Bank N.A. Sells 112 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.17. 1,715,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

