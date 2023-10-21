Community Bank N.A. Sells 12,588 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE T traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.38. 68,058,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,603,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

