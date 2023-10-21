Community Bank N.A. Sells 15,165 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. 3,233,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.