Community Bank N.A. Sells 17,080 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 119,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,303,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

