Community Bank N.A. Sells 175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,951 shares. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

