Community Bank N.A. Sells 265 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $264.50. The stock had a trading volume of 881,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,778. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.