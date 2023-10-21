Community Bank N.A. Sells 405 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.50. 2,776,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

