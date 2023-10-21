Community Bank N.A. Sells 606 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $258.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,399. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.21. The company has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

