Community Bank N.A. Sells 721 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 23,888,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,619,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

