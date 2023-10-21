Community Bank N.A. Sells 750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,520.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.03. 571,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,123. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.07 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

