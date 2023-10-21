Community Bank N.A. Sells 7,840 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,087,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672,474. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,846 shares valued at $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.