Community Bank N.A. Sells 8,194 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

