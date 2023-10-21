Community Bank N.A. Sells 825 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,821,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $146.67. The company has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

