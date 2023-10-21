Community Bank N.A. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,457,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,766. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

