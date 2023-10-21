Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Up 3.3%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 79,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 444,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELP

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,179.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 404,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 386,433 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.