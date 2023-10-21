Comparing Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global WholeHealth Partners and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,018.91%.

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Cardio Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $10,000.00 0.00 -$5.16 million N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Global WholeHealth Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A -334.08% -39.31%

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, yellow fever, and other epidemic and vector-borne diseases. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

