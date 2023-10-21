Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
