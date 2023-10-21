ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

