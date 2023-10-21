Contrasting Immix Biopharma (IMMX) and Its Competitors

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) is one of 984 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Immix Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Immix Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Immix Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Immix Biopharma has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immix Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immix Biopharma N/A -$8.23 million -3.69 Immix Biopharma Competitors $1.70 billion $220.37 million -4.72

This table compares Immix Biopharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Immix Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immix Biopharma. Immix Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immix Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immix Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immix Biopharma Competitors 5340 17002 42510 824 2.59

Immix Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.58%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.93%. Given Immix Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immix Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Immix Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immix Biopharma N/A -83.12% -74.60% Immix Biopharma Competitors -2,080.58% -263.44% -30.70%

Summary

Immix Biopharma beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

