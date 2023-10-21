Contrasting Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) & Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mueller Industries and Aurubis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries $3.98 billion 1.00 $658.32 million $11.39 6.18 Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 80.11

Mueller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. Mueller Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.5% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mueller Industries and Aurubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries 17.46% 33.92% 27.40% Aurubis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mueller Industries and Aurubis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurubis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aurubis has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.31%. Given Aurubis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurubis is more favorable than Mueller Industries.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Aurubis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling. It also resells steel pipes, brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings and faucets, and plumbing specialties; and supplies water tubes. This segment sells its products to wholesalers in the plumbing and refrigeration markets, distributors to the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries, building material retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Industrial Metals segment manufactures brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; plumbing brass, valves, fittings, and gas assemblies; cold-form aluminum and copper products; machining of aluminum, steel, brass, and cast iron impacts and castings; brass and aluminum forgings; brass, aluminum, and stainless-steel valves; fluid control solutions; and gas train assembles to OEMs in the industrial, construction, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration markets. The Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings for various OEMs in the commercial HVAC and refrigeration markets; high-pressure components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for the HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets; and insulated HVAC flexible duct systems. Mueller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

