Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

VLRS stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $518.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

